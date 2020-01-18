PS5: the controller patent reveals the microphone and haptic feedback features

Share it:

On the net, a new patent has emerged on PlayStation 5 registered in recent months by Sony's designers. The document in question offers us an accurate description of the adaptive trigger functions and haptic feedback of the PS5 controller, also revealing the presence of an integrated microphone.

The information sheet and the diagrams accompanying the new patent registered by the Japanese technological giant refers precisely to PS5 DualShock 5 and its functions. The first change that emerged from the documents concerns precisely the presence of an integrated microphone in the body of the controller, with a description that, albeit generic, suggests its possible contexts of use both in the recreational and purely multimedia sphere.

The second and, perhaps, the most important novelty coming from Sony 's latest patents consists instead of trigger mechanics on the PlayStation 5 controller, with a haptic feedback which intervenes and modifies the resistance returned by the PS5 adaptive triggers based on the game situation faced by the users.

The document cites, for example, gameplay contexts that include climbing animations or the use of an ingame circular saw, all through a direct impact in the gaming experience that translates into dynamic resistance exerted by the triggers, in the vibration offered by the controller and in the use of gyroscopes, accelerometers and even the microphone to give orders to your alter-ego.

Based on what is described in the patent, the DualShock 5 will be able to exploit the haptic triggers by changing the resistance exerted in the pressure of the triggers according to the type of material or size of the ingame object moved by the user of a PS5 game. According to a leak that emerged on the net in these hours, the PS5 DualShock 5 will also be compatible with PS4.