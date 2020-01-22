PS5: the authors of Moons of Madness illustrate the potential of the CPU and controller

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Asked by GamingBolt to offer his point of view on the nextgen, the CEO of Rock Pocket Games, Ivan Moen, described the features of the PlayStation 5 controller and the potential of the Zen 2 CPU equipped by the new Sony home console coming soon at the end of 2020.

By referring to the information contained in the patent of the PlayStation 5 controller, the CEO of the software house that gave shape to thehorror adventure Moons of Madness explains that "The haptic feedback of the new PS5 controller will add a lot to the gaming experience. But I also think it is a subjective thing for each player, and that it also depends on how the developers want to use it. But overall I think the potential offered by this new feature is very high ".

No less interesting are Moen 's statements on the PS5 processor at the center of the latest PS5 specification leaks: according to the Rock Pocket Games boss, in fact, "Having a more powerful CPU available allows us to develop games without the limits of the current consoles, even if to have a clearer picture we should ask this question to graphics engine developers such as the Unreal Engine. As far as we are concerned, one More powerful CPU makes the porting process on the console much more fluid, above all because the hardware of this generation of platforms is rather slow and getting closer to that of the current PC helps us a lot. But all this represents a limited advantage in time, since the gap between PC and console will increase rapidly in the future ".

If you are interested in the work of Moen and the Rock Pocket Games studios, on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find the images and the video gameplay of Moons of Madness.