PS5: the appearance of the packaging of the nextgen games imagined by a fan art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the hope that Sony's leaders will unveil the PS5 design as soon as possible, an enthusiast drew inspiration from the announcement of the PlayStation 5 logo during CES 2020 to imagine what, according to him, could be the packaging of video games intended for land on the next Black Monolith.

The author of this experiment is the user of Reddit "Will-dearborn": starting from the reveal of the logo of PlayStation 5, the visitor of the popular forum shared his mockup that takes up the aspect that, in his opinion, could have the covers and retail packs of the nextgen games coming to PS5 from Christmas 2020 on.

The fantasy interpretation of the redditor focuses on Ghost of Tsushima, the action adventure in development at the digital forks of Sucker Punch which, although already set for release on the summer 2020 on PS4, has frequently ended up at the center of rumor related to his cross-gen nature and, therefore, upon arrival on PS5 for the end of the year in a more advanced version from the graphic point of view.

The initiative of the Reddit user has already garnered the applause of the portal community, with enthusiastic judgments that find direct testimony both in the tone of the comments on the post and, above all, in the 8,500 positive votes follow the message that shows the image PS5 game cover fan art. At the end of 2019, the insider Klobrille also ventured into a similar exercise imagining the appearance of the covers of the Xbox Series X games.