PS5: technical specifications and backwards compatibility, we analyze the features in a video

February 5, 2020
Garry
2 Min Read
Sony recently opened the official PlayStation 5 website and recapitulated them for the occasion PS5 technical specifications already known by adding some more details on backward compatibility. Let's analyze the features and news that emerged in a video.

Sony confirms the presence of a High speed SSD, AMD Radeon RDNA GPU, Ultra HD Blu-Ray support, custom AMD chip CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen2 8 cores / 16 threads.

PS5 Features

  • Extremely fast custom SSD
  • Custom AMD chip
  • AMD Radeon RDNA GPU (Radeon DNA)
  • Dedicated unit for 3D audio processing
  • Ultra HD Blu-Ray with maximum capacity of 100GB
  • PlayStation VR compatibility
  • CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen2 8 cores / 16 threads
  • Video output with support for 8K resolution
  • Backwards compatible with the entire PS4 game catalog

The support for PlayStation VR and backward compatibility with the entire PS4 software catalog, it is not clear whether only in digital format or also as regards physical media. No mention, however, of the new DualShock 5 controller, for which features such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback have been confirmed.

Interesting the support for 8K output although this does not mean in any way that PS5 games will run at this resolution, the chances of it being a feature limited to playing movies and videos are very high. The management of 8K video games requires very high level hardware and it is unlikely that PS5 (as well as Xbox Series X) can go this far.

In any case, we will certainly know more in the coming months, when Sony will officially unveil PlayStation 5 to the public and the press, according to some rumors, the presentation of PS5 will be held in March 2020 with the opening of the pre-orders in the same month and launch in the autumn, in time for the Christmas season.

