PS5: Stunning fan art shows heroes of nextgen games

While waiting to know the release date and price of PS5, from the pages of his Twitter profile the user known as OBlackThunderO publishes a splendid fan art that immortalizes all the heroes of nextgen games coming to Sony's nextgen console.

In shaping this celebratory poster, the gaming enthusiast has taken up Sony's nextgen slogan "Play Has No Limits" and drawn on all the promotional images that the Japanese technological giant has shared starting from the now famous event of last June 11 with the reveal of the PS5 design.

The undisputed protagonist of the OBlackThunderO fanmade composition could only be Spider-Man Miles Morales, the character we will play since the launch of PlayStation 5 in the next Insomniac Games blockbuster action adventure set in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe for PS4.

To keep company with Peter Parker's "fellow wall climber" is the brave Aloy of Horizon Forbidden West, the mysterious warrior seen in the announcement trailer for Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and the mighty knight from the nextgen re-release of Demon's Souls for PS5. The artwork also shows the protagonist of Kena Bridge of Spirits, the duelists of Deathloop and all the other heroes who took turns at "The Future of Gaming" event.