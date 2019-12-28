PS5, still rumor: Dualshock 5 and pre-orders opened in early 2020, according to an insider

Share it:

We are now on the eve of 2020, the year that will see the next generation of consoles arrive on the gaming market, and curiosity about it is already skyrocketing.

During 2019, both Sony and Microsoft offered some first official information about their future hardware, but there are still a lot of details wrapped in the strictest privacy. It is therefore not surprising that in this climate they find rapid spread rumors and corridor rumors related to the next-gen. As far as the Sony universe is concerned, in particular, the insider known on Twitter as "PSErebus".

After having correctly anticipated the release date of The Last of Us Part 2 in the past, the latter has attracted public interest through new chirps. Among the latter are the two recent Tweets that you can view directly at the bottom of these news. Through the two messages, PSErebus claims that Sony plans to introduce the Dualshock 5 during the first quarter of 2020. At a short distance, he continues, the videogame giant should also officially open i PlayStation 5 pre-orders. The latter, at least in North American territory, should be able to be made through the official PlayStation store opened in the autumn.

So far, obviously, what the insider reported, who had expressed himself in the past also expressed on the release date and price of the PS5, are to be understood as simple corridor items, without any formality. To verify its reliability, all that remains is to wait patiently for that Sony decide to raise the curtain on PlayStation 5.