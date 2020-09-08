PS5 State of Play: release date and price announcement this week? Let’s be clear

Share it:

A new State of Play focused on PlayStation 5 could it be held this week? At the moment there is nothing confirmed but some insiders have made it clear that news on PS5 are expected soon … let’s try to understand more together.

The first thing to remember is that many (including DuskGolem, now with rising odds after anticipating the arrival of the Shenmue anime) speak of a new PlayStation event scheduled for the first half of September, but the dates are and remain a real mystery.

Many rumors pointed to 9 September (the same day as the multiplayer reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War) as the date of the new State of Play, however Serranò denies this indiscretion and speaks of a special event initially scheduled for 7 September, however, the plans would change and therefore it is not clear when Sony will organize a new show, the Insider’s Tweet in fact closes with a laconic “#PS5 news coming soon“. The message was re-shared by Tidux, who states that what Serranò reported is “100% true.“

However, it should be emphasized as Serranò and Tidux do not have a particularly enviable track record, in particular with regard to rumors and rumors about next-gen consoles, so we invite you to take these rumors with due precautions. Nothing prevents Sony from actually doing it announce a State of Play for this week, it is more difficult to think of a “drop“surprise today, in Nintendo style. Other possible dates that are circulating in these hours are those of 17 or 24 September, but even in this case it is only hypotheses not supported by concrete clues.

Over the weekend Sony updated the PlayStation 5 site by also inaugurating the PS5 game pages, a sign of how something is moving behind the scenes, in view of new announcements.