PS5 ‘spanked’ by Xbox Series S: the thought of the former Sony David Jaffe

In his latest post published on YouTube, the father of God of War and Twisted Metal, David Jaffe, reflected on the reveal of the Xbox Series S and explained that the new console from Microsoft has literally “spanked” PlayStation 5.

The histrionic American developer with a glorious background in the studies SCE Santa Monica in fact, he discussed the videogame news of the moment in a video with an eloquent title “Xbox reveal just spanked PlayStation hard! How is Sony going to fight back to Series S and Series X this holiday?!?”.

Behind the sensationalist tones of the title of Jaffe’s latest speech, however, there is a deeper reasoning that takes into account multiple factors. Already in the description of the video, on the other hand, the former Sony author clarifies that the central theme of his speech is not related to price of Series S and Series X, but the possibility of paying in installments for the purchase of one of the next Xbox family consoles through the service Xbox All Access (at least in the USA and a few other countries).

In this regard, Jaffe states that “Just imagine: $ 25 a month for Game Pass, Xbox Live and Xbox Series S! Or $ 35 to get the same deal but with the more powerful Series X!”. In linking up with PlayStation 5, the creator of Twisted Metal and God of War also specifies that “There is no doubt that Sony has a better, more refined and more desired lineup of first party games on its side”.

More than a criticism of Sony, therefore, that of the former director of Sony Santa Monica studios is a praise to Microsoft’s commercial strategy which, he says, will determine a benefit both for Xbox console enthusiasts most interested in Xbox Series X ed S that fans of the Black Monolith who, instead, will turn to PlayStation 5.