PS5: Sony's new 8K and 4K TVs, designed with PlayStation 5 in mind

Playstation 5 It is having a direct impact on the design of the next Sony TVs. The Japanese company, one of the technology giants, presented at its CES 2020 recently held in Las Vegas, Nevada, its new range of 4K and 8K televisions, with a technology prepared and designed to take full advantage of the impending new generation of consoles of the company: PS5.

PS5 will be compatible with 8K and 120 FPS televisions: cutting-edge technology

It was at the Sony conference held at the North American event where Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, showed the PS5 logo and summarized in five the main features with which they want this fifth generation to make a difference from the previous one.



PS5 | Five main features highlighted by Sony at CES 2020.

This means that those televisions that will be arriving from this spring will be provided with higher resolution panels, capable of reaching 120 FPS and OLED technology to guarantee minimum consumption, as well as the most reliable interpretation of blacks. They will reduce the response time with a high refresh rate. All this, added to the new HDMI inputs, will allow you to get the most out of the console CPU, which will convert the information broadcast to the TV with greater capacity and processing speed (by bandwidth).

There are two names to highlight on the table – high-end and high price – as are the Sony LED Z8H 8K and the Sony OLED Master Series A9S.

In the case of Z8H 8K, we found an image capable of reproducing content in 8K resolution, although it does not use an OLED panel. It's about a Led Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, which provides high contrast (HDR) with greater clarity than the solutions in the 2019 range.



Sony XH85 TV, one of the new TVs presented by Sony at CES 2020.

To that we must add the Full Array Led, to reach brightness peaks and more realistic nits; which directly affects the shadows, differentiation of blacks in layers, etc. Will also have technology Frame Tweeter in the audio, to which we must add Dolby Vision Y Dolby Atmos. Finally, compatibility with up to 120 FPS in 4K resolution. Thought, in short, for audiovisual entertainment. The Sony OLED Master Series A9S, for its part, will be one of the most recommended options to bring the 4K experience to the current limit; same as those presented there X950H Y A8h.

None of the models have a specific release date; neither price, but they are not ranges intended for the general public due to its high cost of entry.

Playstation 5 will arrive at the stores at Christmas of 2020, but not before leaving a course full of launches where names such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us: Part II Y Ghost of Tsushima, in matters of exclusives. You can check the full agenda here.

