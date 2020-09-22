PS5: Sony unveils the packages of DualSense, Pulse 3D headphones and other accessories

After showing us the packs of PlayStation 5 in the standard version (white) and Digital Edition (black), Sony has also decided to reveal the appearance of the boxes relating to official accessories.

As shown by the insider Tidux in one of his latest posts on Twitter, the packaging of the products to be combined with the next generation Sony console resume the color of the box of the Standard version, which is white and with a very simple design. Among the published images we find the box of the charging base for controllers, that of PlayStation Camera, that of remote controller, that of cuffie wireless Pulse 3D and that of the inevitable DualSense, which will not be visible inside the box like the DualShock 4.

Here are the prices of each of these accessories, all pre-orderable on Amazon:

Charging base for two DualSense – 29.99 euros

Controller DualSense – 69,99 euro

Remote control – 29.99 euros

Cuffie Wireless Pulse 3D – 99,99 euro

PS5 HD camera – 69.99 euros

Before leaving you to the images of the packages, we remind you that in our video you can find out why PlayStation 5 is the largest console ever.