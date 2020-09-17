PS5: Sony reveals release date and price of the two versions of the console!

This week Microsoft announced the date and price of the Xbox Series X as well as having unveiled the new Xbox Series S: in response Sony has confirmed all the details related to the launch of PlayStation 5.

With the usual style that now distinguishes its communication, Sony announced during the September showcase that PlayStation 5 will debut in Europe on November 19, 2020, thus keeping its promise to launch the console before the holiday season, while choosing a date after the debut of the Xbox Series X and Series S (both expected for November 10). In the USA, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea it will be released a week earlier, on November 12th.

The basic version of PS5 will be sold at a price of 499.99 euros, while the Digital Edition, which we remember to be without the Blu Ray Ultra HD player, will instead be proposed to a lower cost, equal to 399.99 euros. From the same date, the official PS5 accessories will also be available for purchase: Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, HD Camera, Media Remote and DualSense Charging Station.

The price range set by Sony seems to be in line with the technical specifications of PlayStation 5, a machine with enormous potential that mounts under the hood a Zen Dual Core 3.5 Ghz CPU, a 10.28 TFLOPs GPU with 36CUs a 2.23Ghz, a High-performance 825GB SSD (up to 8-9 GB / s) which promises to reset uploads and influence the game design of games, without forgetting the new DualSense controller supplied, which offers the integrated microphone and features such as resistive triggers and haptic feedback.

What do you think of the price? Will you buy PlayStation 5 at launch? And if so, which of the two editions will you opt for?