PS5: Sony motivates the choice of the slogan ‘The Game has no limits’

With the start of the promotional campaign with the extended version of the PS5 worldwide TV spot, Sony’s Eric Lempel told the genesis and the reason for choosing the official slogan “The Game has no Limits” as part of the marketing of the nextgen console of the game. Japanese company.

In the same interview with GamesIndustry.biz where Lempel says that PS5 will have the best line-up ever, the head of the marketing division of Sony Interactive Entertainment addresses the issue related to the slogan of the future PlayStation console and explains that “We worked on this for a long time, trying to think about what kind of phrase would have the most resonance globally. Of course, from the beginning our intention was to use this slogan by translating it into different languages, but what should be the sentiment that we wanted to convey and that would fully represent the ambition nurtured by PlayStation and our product line? This is how the slogan Play Has no Limits was born. “.

Per remark the concept, Lempel specifies that “We believe it all depends on what we do as part of the PlayStation universe. We always try to push the boundaries – it is one of the founding principles of our brand – and we always try to offer new and exciting experiences to fans, the phrase of that slogan. serves to show that we will not stop doing it “.

In a previous interview, Lempel wanted to clarify that Sony will continue to support PS4 while firmly believing in “concept of generation” which will lead the Japanese technological giant to concentrate its forces on the development of games playable exclusively on PlayStation 5.