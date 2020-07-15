PS5: Sony has doubled production according to a report by Nikkei and Bloomberg

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to a report released by Nikkei, Sony Interactive Entertainment would have PlayStation 5 production order increased, going from six to nine million units to be produced by the end of 2020.

Last April Bloomberg had talked about a production of between five and six million pieces by March 2021, a figure not very high to meet the initial demand, but going further was difficult due to the Coronavirus emergency which has blocked Asian factories for months. Now the situation seems to have changed and Bloomberg always confirms the data released by Nikkei, stating that "Sony is now planning to produce up to ten million units by the end of 2020."

Apparently the Japanese giant is working hard for avoid lack of supplies during the Christmas period, so as to have a good number of units sufficient to supply stores all over the world at launch and in the immediately following period. PS5 production should start in June and will continue throughout the summer and part of autumn, at the moment the console has no launch date but as we know PlayStation 5 will be available in time for Christmas, with arrival ideally set for the month of November.