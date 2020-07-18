PS5: Sony believes in the 'generation concept' but will continue to support PS4

Share it:

Coinciding with the latest PS5 DualSense controller presentation, Sony's Eric Lempel discussed "generation concept" and future support for PS4 with presenter and journalist Geoff Keighley.

Sony's PlayStation marketing boss explained to the organizer of the Summer Game Fest that PS4 was and remains a central element for the Japanese company, confirming that the current players Black monolith they will see land again many new titles on your console.

In outlining the Sony's nextgen strategy, Lempel specifies that "We believe in all of this, as well as in all the fantastic PS5 features we've talked about that will really help us elevate the gaming experience over the next generation. In many cases, we can't bring this kind of experience to consoles. legacy, you need new hardware and devices to help developers offer you what you want ".

Without this due clarification on the concept of generation by Sony, the manager of the Japanese company then reassured those who do not intend to immediately embrace the PS5 nextgen and explained that "PlayStation 4 is an important part of everything we do and will continue to be. There is still a lot coming up on PS4. I think we are witnessing the arrival on PS4 of some of the greatest titles of this generation and this will happen in the future too. PS5 is our nextgen product, but we still have a lot for people on PS4. There's still a lot of life in that product. ".