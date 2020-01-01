PS5 sold at a lower price than the Xbox Series X, according to the spec leak

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In summing up the latest rumors about the Xbox Series X and PS5 specifications, the TweakTown editorial team has tried to hypothesize the margins within which both Sony and Microsoft will be able to move to fix the launch price of the respective nextgen consoles destined to arrive on the market for Christmas. 2020.

According to new rumors leaked online, the hardware specifications of PlayStation 5 should include a 12-core 3.5GHz Zen 2 CPU, 16 GB of memory RAM GDDR6 it's a GPU Navi with 36 2GHz computational units, plus an NVMe hyperfast SSD. THE 9.2 TeraFLOPS of power supplied by PS5, always from the purely theoretical point of view, should distance it from the approx 12 teraFLOPS Xbox Series X: Microsoft's hypothetical performance advantage, however, could be "paid" in productive terms by one more spending in finding the components needed to assemble the console. In doing so, the Redmond house may be forced to set a higher introductory price than the competition.

With these premises, the TweakTown guys conclude that the most likely price of PS5 can be 400 euros / dollars, while that of Xbox Series X could be around 500 euros / dollars. Regardless of the veracity of these leaks on the specifications of the nextgen consoles, these considerations do not take into account the inevitable market fluctuations that we will witness during 2020, especially as regards production times and costs for the supply of chips and memories which will be equipped with XSX and PS5.

Among the other factors of uncertainty relating to the price of the Xbox Series X and PS5, we also mention the offers of the Christmas bundles and, above all, the rumored launch of "economic" versions of the platforms, especially as regards Microsoft with the Xbox Scarlett leaks of the Anaconda and Lockhart models.