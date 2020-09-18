PS5 Showcase: release date, price and new games, all announcements

The PS5 Showcase on September 16 put an end to the long wait of the players, who could not wait to know the most important information on the new next-gen console from Sony.

After a brief rundown of the games shown at the Future of Gaming event, the appointment got underway with a first look at Final Fantasy XVI, coming exclusively to PlayStation 5. Space also for the gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, also confirmed the remastered di Marvel’s Spider-Man per PS5, available as a bonus for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition.

Hogwarts Legacy presented itself to the public with a breathtaking trailer, centered on life inside a Hogwarts of the late 1800s. The action RPG will somehow relate to the famous saga of JK Rowling and give players the opportunity to take on the role of a very gifted student, who in the course of his journey will come to shape the very history of the mythical castle. At the PS5 Showcase we also found Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War with the first mission of the campaign. It was also announced that PS4 users will be able to try an alpha version of the game from September 18-20.

Resident Evil Village returned to show itself in a short cutscene, which didn’t add much to the already known information about Ethan Winters’ journey. Although it has been postponed to spring 2021, Deathloop has given us a taste of the freedom of action typical of Arkane Studios brand video games, which combine a pool of extraordinary powers and weapons with game design solutions that are as valid as they are unusual. It was then the turn of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition ma anche di Oddworld Soulstorm e Five Nights At Freddy’s Security Breach.

We were able to see the gameplay of the Demon’s Souls remake, which will make up the PS5 launch lineup. Strengthened by advanced geometry management and global lighting of great impact, the new Demon’s Souls seems equipped with a combat system that is faithful to the original but at the same time more modern, thanks to an animation sector rebuilt from the basics.

After a look at Fortnite’s new graphics, the PlayStation Plus Collection has been presented, which will allow subscribers to access a selection of some of the best PS4 games, all accessible on PS5 since launch. PlayStation 5 will be released on November 19 in Italy at a cost of 499 euros (399 euros for the Digital Edition), finally the new God of War for PS5 was presented with a logo and a launch window set for a generic 2021.