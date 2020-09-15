PS5 Showcase of September 16: games, date and price, what are the expectations?

There are now just over two days to the long-awaited PlayStation Showcase, the event during which Sony will officially reveal to the public all the details regarding the launch date and the price of its next-gen machine. The event, however, could also reserve some surprises, here are what could be the other announcements.

The event, which will be broadcast in streaming, it will last about 40 minutes and it is unlikely that the Japanese giant will want to talk about the date and price for the entire duration of the showcase. It is therefore possible that the day after tomorrow we will also see new gameplay sequences of already announced titles, the announcement of the games that will accompany the launch of the console and, why not, the reveal of new exclusives that will make their debut in the course of 2021 or even more. forward in time.

In this regard, the prediction of GermanStrand, the insider who shared on Twitter what he believes will be the main points of the conference:

Reveal of user interface and operating system functionality

New gameplay video of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Arrival of a bundle containing Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales

Demon’s Souls gameplay video and announcement of the release simultaneously with PS5

Reveal del multiplayer online di The Last of Us Parte 2

Reveal di Final Fantasy 16

Teaser di God of War 2

PS5 price announcement (€ 399.99 for the digital version, € 499.99 for the one with player)

Pre-orders start on September 18, 2020 and launch on November 20, 2020

This is a list of announcements that could delight any gamer, although it should be noted that it is not a rumor but simple predictions and expectations. In any case we will have to wait for the next one Wednesday 16 September 2020 at 22:00 Italian time to find out what Sony’s announcements will be. What do you expect? Let us know below in the comments space!

