PS5: Rumors of 4K mismanagement are just a hoax

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last few hours a rumor started circulating on the web, set in motion by the insider Dusk Golem, concerning a certain effort on the part of developers in supporting 4K on PlayStation 5. However, it seems that it was just a hoax created with very specific purposes.

To bring down these rumors and the credibility of the insider were the searches of the users, which brought out the truth, namely that more people manage the Twitter account of Dusk Golem (hypothesis that circulated on the web since days but which had never been confirmed) whose knowledge in terms of advances on video games or in the technical field are almost nil and are limited to some information known by chance on an old build of Resident Evil 8. In short, any old tweet concerning themes different from the Capcom survival horror (for example those on Silent Hill) are to be branded as fake.

To make the situation even more absurd is the motivation that would have pushed one of the users to spread these rumors: to improve the image of Xbox Series X following recent events such as the postponement of Halo Infinite, which have put the Microsoft console in difficulty. .

Still speaking of rumors, we remind you that PS5 could mount a cooling system with liquid metal.