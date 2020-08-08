PS5, rumor: Sony is about to announce big exclusive thunderstorms?

Share it:

We return to talk once again about the possible agreements made by Sony to bring some games on exclusive time PlayStation 5. To fuel these rumors would have been the already known Imran Khan, journalist and voice of the famous podcast Kinda Funny Games.

Here are the words of Khan in the last episode of the podcast:

"Some of the Sony deals for exclusive time frames will shock you when they are announced. The amazement will not be given by the quality of the games chosen but by their popularity, as these are very famous IPs. I am very curious to find out how things will evolve. Over the next couple of months, as games that have hitherto been recognized as cross-platform will be tied only to the PlayStation brand for a while. I wouldn't be surprised to see more exclusive content of the same relevance as Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers. "

Obviously the insider did not make any reference to the possible titles arriving first on the next generation Sony console but there are those who are convinced that among these there is even Final Fantasy XVI.

While waiting to find out what the next PS5 exclusives will be, we remind you that according to Mike Ybarra it will still take some time before Sony unveils the price of PlayStation 5.