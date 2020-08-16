PS5, rumor: is the English press about to get their hands on the console?

Share it:

A new rumor concerning PlayStation 5 states that Sony will organize an event over the next week through which a small circle of British journalists and influencers will have the opportunity for the first time ever to get in touch with the next generation console.

To put this rumor into circulation is Tidux, the insider usually linked to the PlayStation world who claims that there are only a few days left for this event and that very hard agreements are linked to it to prevent someone from disclosing information without the company's consent. It is not clear what the details of the test are and it cannot be excluded that everything can be limited to a test of Astro's Playroom, the title pre-installed on all PS5s, played with DualSense.

Of course, we have seen few credible insiders in recent times and Tidux does not seem to be one of them, but it is undeniable that such news has a good chance of being true. After all, there are only three months left until the launch of the next generation consoles and after Geoff Keighley's exclusive trial of the DualSense it is highly likely that Sony will also want influencers and specialized press to give their users their first impressions of the console.