PS5: revealed the Activity function, allows you to start specific parts of the games

The appearance of PS5 is no longer a secret, but there are still many details not known about Sony's next-generation console. We are not only talking about the price and the release date, but also about the functionality of the operating system.

In recent months the Japanese company has limited itself to providing us with a fleeting glimpse of the PS5 interface, but it seems that today another interesting information has emerged on the net. As part of a WRC 9 preview, a GameReactor editor explicitly referred to one new PlayStation 5 feature called Activities (Activities), which makes available to "instant links to specific races directly from the console menu". Apparently, thanks to this feature – which seems to rely heavily on the speed of loading granted by the SSD – users will be able to launch specific parts of your games directly from the PS5 dashboard, without first launching it and going to its main menu. In the specific case, WRC 9 will use it for the quick start of the races, but it can probably be used differently in other games according to the needs of the developers.

We would like to specify that this function it was not officially presented by Sony. The article in which it was mentioned, among other things, was put offline by the authors, although it can be found on Archive Today. Furthermore, this functionality had clearly been anticipated by Mark Cerny in the famous interview with Wired last year. The architect talked about the possibility of accessing the multiplayer game lobbies from the dashboard or starting specific missions of single player games. Upon hearing the news, analyst Daniel Ahamad commented as follows: "This is something we should be hearing about soon. Deep integration between the PS5 operating system and games to improve the overall experience".