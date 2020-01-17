PS5 Reveal coming February 5th? PS Europe's Twitter account has changed slogans!

Share it:

An interesting change related toofficial PlayStation Europe Twitter account it is rapidly attracting the interest of the gaming community: here are all the details.

The social page dedicated to the PlayStation universe in the Old Continent seems to have changed its description, adding the wording "It's time to play". The latter does not seem to have correlations with PlayStation 4, whose most well-known slogans are related to"For the Players" or "Best place to play". This detail in itself may not be particularly interesting, if it were not that this specific wording had been reported within a rumor recently appeared on 4chan.

The latter, in particular, included details on the reveal of PlayStation 5, on the features of the console and its reveal. In particular, the corridor entry indicated in theOctober 2020 the PS5 launch window, with an alleged price of $ 499 / € 449. It was also indicated for the date of February 5 the day during which the presentation of PlayStation 5. Numerous details also related to the line-up of titles planned for the next-gen console, among which they were mentioned for example Demon Souls Remastered or Gran Turismo 7.

However, we stress it, the rumor also referred to one Sony presence at E3 2020, already denied by the videogame giant. As usual, therefore, we invite you to wait for official information, remembering that the alleged leaks can often prove unfounded.