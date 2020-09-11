PS5 release: date revealed by Amazon.it? Let’s be clear

Has Amazon Italy revealed the release date of PlayStation 5? Searching for PS5 + Amazon on Google it is in fact possible to come across a series of pages from the famous retailer, complete with a release date in plain sight … or maybe that’s not the case?

Actually the subtitle of an Amazon page it reported the date of November 17, trying to click on the link, however, you realize that the page in question does not refer to PlayStation 5 but to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for PlayStation 4.

We know what you are thinking: “impossible, Assassin’s Creed will be released on November 10 “, It’s true Ubisoft has anticipated the release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but the Amazon pages still report November 17 as the availability date, at least for the PlayStation 4 version.

Below you will find a screenshot that actually testifies how the date of November 17 appeared on a page linked to PS5 search keys but as mentioned it was only an error. This obviously does not mean that PlayStation 5 cannot be released on the day mentioned, that of Amazon however, it cannot be considered a leak, therefore we await official confirmation from Sony.