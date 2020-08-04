PS5: release date and price will not be announced this Thursday

Share it:

Sony has announced a new State of Play for Thursday 6 August, on this occasion we will find out the release date and the price of PlayStation 5, resulting in the opening of pre-orders? Unfortunately not, as confirmed by the Japanese giant.

The company points out that this episode will be dedicated to games coming to PS4, PlayStation VR and to a lesser extent PS5, with updates on some third-party and indie titles shown during the June show. No news however regarding the hardware:

"And just to clarify: there will be no PlayStation Studios news in Thursday's episode. There will also be no news regarding hardware, business, pre-orders or release dates. This Thursday, we will only dedicate ourselves to showing you some beautiful games that will become part of the PlayStation ecosystem. It will be fun!"

So the time has not yet come to find out when PS5 will be released, how much it will cost and when pre-orders will open, for this information it will be necessary to wait again. And what do you expect from the new State of Play in August? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.