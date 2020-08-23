PS5: Ray Tracing and DualSense in the thoughts of the authors of Metro Exodus

Share it:

After reflecting on Metro’s next-gen future with an ‘unassailable’ multiplayer game, Jon Bloch of 4A Games discussed the possibilities offered by PlayStation 5 between lighting in Ray Tracing and new functions related to the use of the DualSense controller.

The PSU editorial team took up a fragment of the interview given by Bloch to journalists from Official PlayStation Magazine UK where’s the Executive producer of the Ukrainian software house explains that “We are fully committed to advancing Ray Tracing, and knowing that it will be available on PS5 is probably the thing we are most excited about. Sure, the faster SSD will help us a lot with the experience offered to the player, but support for Ray Tracing is that kind of addition that shows the real generation leap in hardware “.

Also from the columns of OPM UK, the 4A Games executive focused on the characteristics of DualSense for PS5 to declare that “If I look at that controller, probably the first thing that comes to my mind when thinking about the Metro series is that thanks to its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers we can in-game return the effect of the pressure exerted in the pneumatic charge of the Tikhar rifle”.

Speaking of Tikhar, on our pages you will find a guide to Metro Exodus weapons. As for Sony’s nextgen console, a few days ago the confirmation of the release of PS5 at the end of 2020, with the promise of a “magical” event by the Japanese tech giant.