PS5: production costs rise, each console will cost Sony $ 450

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

According to a Bloomberg report, the difficulty in finding some components would have led to a substantial increase in the production costs of PlayStation 5, each unit will cost Sony about $ 450.

Bloomberg asked several unspecified sources but apparently very close to the Japanese company to find out why the company has not yet announced the price of PlayStation 5 and finalized the launch date, discovering how the shortage of DRAM and Flash NAND memories is causing a substantial increase in production costs compared to PS4

PlayStation 4 had a production cost of $ 381 in November 2013 with a retail cost of $ 399, to maintain similar margins Sony is expected to sell PS5 for at least $ 470, assuming that production costs will not drop in the coming months.

According to the report, some Sony Interactive Entertainment executives would agree in the sell the console at a loss then gaining from the sale of games and services, while others would prefer that the platform generate profits immediately. The goal however, in any case, seems to be to offer hardware with a price aligned (if not lower) than that of the Xbox Series X.

The cooling system of PlayStation 5 is called "unusually expensive to manufacture", Bloomberg also says that the shortage of DRAM has also had an impact on the production of a new line of Sony Mirrorless cameras.

No problem, however, regarding the Coronavirus epidemic that led to the stop of production in many Asian factories, the PS5 launch remains confirmed for autumn 2020 however, Sony has not yet decided how many units to produce in the first year.