PS5: presentation on 9 September? The rumor bounces on 4Chan but does not seem reliable

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent days Sony has updated the playlists of the PlayStation YouTube channel and various insiders (including Dusk Golem) have speculated that it may be a preparatory maneuver in view of a new PS5 event to be held by the first half of September.

Specifically we talk about a special State of Play scheduled for September 9th but the date in question was never formalized and was extrapolated from a post published on 4Chan. According to the author of the rumor, the full presentation of PS5 and therefore we will discover the complete hardware features, we will see the operating system in action and Sony will also announce release date and price. Space also for PlayStation Now, which will debut in new countries and will be the protagonist of a renewed marketing campaign.

A State of Play, however, cannot be said without the games and the event in question should see the presence of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (also shown at Gamescom 2020), Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Gran Turismo 7, in addition to the reveal of the multiplayer of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, this is actually scheduled for 9 September.

All the games mentioned are defined “Launch Games“from the source but it seems strange that Sony wants to launch the new console with four first party titles. During the show we will also see a video of Horizon Forbidden West and we will attend the presentation of “a new horror game from Sony Japan Studio“, with particular reference to the much rumored Silent Hill. Space also for third parties with announcements of new games, DLC and partnerships for total or temporal exclusives.

In conclusion, a lot, maybe too much meat on the fire for the PlayStation 5 presentation event. At the moment Sony has not confirmed a new event in September, so what is reported must be taken with due precautions while waiting for official news