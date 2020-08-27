PS5, pre-orders: pre-registrations open in the USA! Console in limited quantities

Share it:

Waiting for precise news on the launch date and price of the console, important updates on PlayStation 5 pre-orders arrive, following an update of the official PlayStation site in the USA.

The portal has in fact opened to the public the possibility of making a pre-registration to access console pre-orders. On the site it is noted that “There will be one limited quantity of PS5 available for pre-order“: for this reason, Sony has decided to invite the public to proceed with a pre-registration to have the opportunity to be among the first to place a pre-order. acceptance criterion of pre-orders will be chronological: once an official email has been received that enables the pre-registered user to complete the procedure, the latter must therefore act quickly.

To invite users, Sony will use “previous PlayStation interests and activities“: as mentioned, confirmation of the selection will be communicated via email. Each invitation will remain active for a limited period of time, with limited quantities for each PSN ID. Each transaction may therefore include:

1 PS5 Console o 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controller

2 DualSense charging station

2 Pulse 3D wireless headset

2 Media remote

2 HD Camera

If you receive the “Sold-out“during the procedure, it will mean that the PlayStation 5 available for pre-order have been exhausted. At the moment, the procedure is operational only in US territory.