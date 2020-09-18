PS5: pre-orders for DualSense, Pulse 3D Headphones and Remote Control are underway on Amazon

After opening the pre-orders of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which remained on sale for only a few minutes, Amazon Italy is now also selling PS5 accessories, including the DualSense Wireless Controller and 3D Pulse Headphones.

Below you will find the links to buy the individual accessories, but hurry up because the sold-out risk is high, as happened with the two versions of the console, which remained on sale only a few minutes.

PS5 and Accessories on Amazon.it

PlayStation 5 is the best-selling product on Amazon.it limited to the Video Games category, it took a few minutes for the Sony console to achieve this result, while the Digital Edition occupies the fourth position in the ranking. All accessories available provide for availability at launch with guaranteed delivery by November 19th, always check the notes and shipping times after placing your order.