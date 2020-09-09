PS5, pre-orders coming? New clues from the special edition in 24 karat gold

Share it:

While the anticipation for the announcement of the release date and the price of PlayStation 5 grows, the company TrulyExquisite has announced the opening date of the pre-orders of the Luxury Bespoke Sony PS5 Collection, the special edition of PS5 in 24 carat gold that has caused much discussion on social media.

The new update of the official website of TrulyExquisite indeed sets for the September 10, 2020 the date for the opening of the pre-order phase for the Luxury Bespoke edition of PlayStation 5, a limited series consisting of only 250 pieces with 24 karat yellow gold, 18k rose gold The platinum for the console, the DualSense controller and the Pluse 3D Wireless headphones.

The prices of this exclusive line of PlayStation 5, needless to emphasize, are exorbitant and range from £ 7,999 of the yellow gold edition at 8,199 pounds requests to take home the Platinum Edition of the new Sony flagship.

In addition to the indication provided by TrulyExquisite, to suggest the imminent announcement of the price date and pre-orders of PS5 is also GAME: the well-known British video game retailer has indeed set for the September 9 the arrival of an important reveal linked to PlayStation 5 with a tweet that has been removed but which, as often happens in these cases, was promptly resumed and reported by the community.