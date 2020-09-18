PS5 pre-orders: beware of scams, pre-orders resold for over 1,000 euros

PlayStation 5 seems to be the object of desire for many right now. Major retailers opened pre-orders on September 17 but the two versions of the console they are already sold-out and where available, delivery is not guaranteed for Christmas.

Obviously, as often happens with the new iPhones and other particularly attractive hi-tech products, online markets, forums and social networks begin to populate with announcements of people willing to sell their pre-order at crazy prices, from 600 to 900 euros but on some Italian portals we have also seen much higher prices and higher than 1,000 euros.

We invite you not to panic for the purchase and of course ad strongly avoid such situations, not falling into the temptation to pay figures even doubled compared to the price lists in order to have the new console at launch. Also remember that many are just ads “civetta“and the alleged private pre-order sellers actually have nothing to sell you.

PlayStation 5 costa 499.99 euro while PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costa 399.99 euro, these are the official prices for Europe announced by Sony. The two versions of PS5 are sold-out almost everywhere, in any case GameStop allows you to pre-order PlayStation 5 with delivery not guaranteed by Christmas. On Amazon, on the other hand, pre-orders are closed and products are not available, and this also at chains such as Mediaworld, Euronics and Unieuro.

The situation however, it is constantly evolving and therefore we advise you to monitor the retailers of your interest to always be informed of the arrival of any new stocks.