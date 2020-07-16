PS5: our Marco Mottura has created an alternative version of the cases

Share it:

The design of the PlayStation 5 game cases does not differ much from those of the Sony titles of the current generation. This particular choice has failed to please everyone and there are those who have tried to imagine something more elaborate like ours Marco Mottura.

The good Mdk7, who in addition to being one of our editors is also a graphic designer, has created in his spare time an alternative version of these cases, changing different aspects. In alternative packaging we find softer shapes, a white case and the blue PS5 logo. The upper part is total white and is separated from the cover image by a soft blue line in semi-transparency. The result is really pleasant and, although it was done in a short time according to the words of its author, many people really liked it on social networks.

Who knows if Sony, several months after the debut of the next generation console on the market, will decide to accept some of the criticisms and change the aesthetics of the cases or will want their appearance to be in perfect continuity with those of the current generation.

Before leaving you to the tweets with the images of Marco Mottura, we remind you that only a few hours are left to the new DualSense reveal with Geoff Keighley, who in the evening published a short video in which he holds the peripheral.