PS5 or Xbox Series X? An infographic groups exclusive games by genre

SS5 or Xbox Series X? Have you already decided which of the two next generation consoles to buy during the end of the year holidays? Unless you plan to invest in both, sooner or later you will have to make a choice: a good way to clarify your ideas could be to analyze carefully all the exclusive games they offer.

A well-known Twitter user, Idle Sloth, has well thought of collecting in a single infographic all the exclusives (temporal or total) already announced for the two consoles, subdividing them by type of belongingthus bringing out some interesting differences. On Xbox Series X, for example, there is a wide representation of horror games and first person shooters. FPS such as Second Extinction, Exomecha, Crossfire X and Halo Infinite are opposed to only Quantum Error for PS5. Even more overwhelming the numerical superiority of horror games: Xbox Series X will offer Scorn, The Medium, Warhammer: Dark Tides, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Hello Neighboor 2 and State of Decay 3, against only the Return of the Sony console.

PS5, for its part, will put on the plate a greater variety and quantity as regards the platform and action / adventure genres. In the first case, there are Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Oddworld Soulstorm, Bugsmax and Astro's Playroom (free and pre-loaded on PS5) against only Psychonauts 2. In the second, the numerical superiority is not that much big, but still relevant: there are Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Jett the Far Shore, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Pathless and Solar Ash for PS5 against Yakuza Like a Dragon, The Gunk, Everwild and Hellblade 2.

At the bottom of this news you can consult the infographic in detail. In choosing between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X there are also other aspects to consider, such as technical specifications and services, but the evaluation of the games offered by the two platforms is probably the most important. How do you think it? Which line-up convinces you the most?