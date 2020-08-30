PS5, not only Champions League: advertising partnership with Doritos spotted

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The beginning of August brought with it the first advertising sightings related to the next generation of consoles, with quite interesting reports.

On the Microsoft front, for example, a partnership between Halo: Infinite and Monster Energy may even have offered clues as to what the Xbox Series X launch price will be. Sony the first ones have widely started investments for advertising purposes. As an example, just remember the presence of the PS5 logo in the Champions League, clearly evident in the promotional billboards on the sidelines during the matches of the European football competition.

Now, from the virtual pages of the ResetEra a peculiar sighting arrives. In fact, it seems that Sony has signed an advertising partnership with the producers of Doritos, well-known snack brand. The collaboration is signaled by the community, which reports, complete with photographic documentation, of the marketing in Europe of the product. Just like in the case of Halo: Infinite and Monster Energy, a competition with prizes, with the option for buyers to win one PlayStation 5. Directly at the bottom of this news, you can find a snapshot that immortalizes the promotional packaging: have you happened to spot it in recent times?