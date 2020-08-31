PS5, new State of Play coming? Updated YouTube playlists!

Share it:

At the beginning of August, the gaming community had reported a very interesting element: the update of the PS5 YouTube Playlist, known as “Future of Gaming”, by Sony.

A very short distance from the sighting, the announcement of a new State of Play, set for August 6. It is therefore not excessively surprising that further movements on the official PlayStation channels have quickly aroused the interest of the community. From the pages of ResetEra, in particular, the introduction of four is reported new private videos to Playlist from PlayStation France. From you, PlayStation America Latina instead he added only one.

News also from PlayStation Australia, with the latter also adding a new private video to the Playlist dedicated to PS5. The addition, in this case, was reported by the videogame journalist Roberto Serranò from your Twitter account, as you can check below. That something is actually happening at Sony? The concomitant emergence of a rumor related to a new PS5 event in early September is certainly also intriguing. The rumor was recently shared by well-known insider Dusk Golem, who identified the broadcast period in the first two weeks of the month.

To discover something more, unfortunately there is nothing left to do but wait.