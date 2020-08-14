PS5, new rumors from Dusk Golem: the console seems to have problems with 4K

Share it:

It continues to speak of once again PlayStation 5, but in this case the rumor is not about positive information for the next generation Sony console. According to the well-known insider Dusk Golem, which accurately anticipated the details on Resident Evil Village, PS5 would have problems handling games a 4K resolution.

The insider's comment comes following the insistent requests from fans, since the user does not seem to be interested in this kind of topics to avoid toxic attitudes from the community.

Here are the words of Dusk Golem:

"Gamers should brace themselves for the possibility that PlayStation 5 could be the more expensive console of the two. This will put Xbox Series X in an advantageous position, since it will be the most powerful and cheapest machine. I gave the example of Resident Evil. 8, but I have also heard from other developers that PS5 struggles to handle 4K games and in many cases we will see the release of games in 'fake 4K'. Many will not care, but be prepared for that. Xbox Series X does not seem to suffer. of the same problem. "

If Dusk Golem's words were to be confirmed, it would mean not only that the Sony console will be priced higher, but also that many cross-platform titles will run at a lower resolution than 4K, a bit like what happens today on the PlayStation 4 Pro. understanding today how reliable these words can be is difficult, since Dusk Golem has anticipated information only on Resident Evil 8 and it is likely that these reported problems relate exclusively to the Capcom title.

