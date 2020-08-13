PS5: New photos of the DualSense pop up with a user's first impressions

Share it:

After witnessing the appearance of photos of an Xbox Series X controller whose box allowed us to guess the release date of the next-gen Microsoft console, here are new photos and details on the DualSense, the pad of PlayStation 5.

Apparently a user who works for the company that produces accessories for companies such as Microsoft and Sony has got his hands on the device, publishing on social networks a succession of images accompanied by his first impressions and some technical details on the hardware.

Here are the user's tweets:

"I tried the PS5 controller, the DualSense. The battery capacity is 1560mAh, so higher than that of the PS4. The shape of the pad makes it much more comfortable than the DualShock 4 and you won't be disappointed. The feedback is pure. magic, instead the internal structure of the mechanical triggers seems to be very complex. "

"I will not publish a video, sorry. We work for manufacturers like Sony and Microsoft, who are our customers, and we are currently testing DualSense."

It therefore seems that not only is the pad very comfortable, but also that it has one battery more performing than that of the PlayStation 4 controller, whose capacity is 1000mAh (of the V2 model). This does not necessarily mean that the battery life of the DualSense will be longer than that of the DualShock 4, since the additional features of the accessory may have a higher consumption.