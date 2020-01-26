PS5, new patent spotted: possible new options for interacting in parties

Share it:

While the public is waiting to find out what will be the date chosen by the leaders of Sony to officially present some, or all, of the characteristics of PlayStation 5, a further patent filed by the videogame giant has been sighted.

In the last period, in an attempt to capture some possible advances related to next generation hardware, several observers have in fact concentrated their attention among patents filed by SIE. Just a few days ago, for example, a new document paved the way for the possible presence of microphone and voice assistant integrated in the PS5 controller. Now, PSU report a document dedicated to a new interaction system with your friends via console.

Specifically, the patent in question would suggest the possibility of simultaneously display different activities on the screen. A player could therefore accept the invitation to a party even while he is not active in any game, but, on the contrary, he is for example viewing videos or films. In this case, a new feature could be activated, which would provide for activate, at a corner of the screen, a reduced window within which to follow the game actions without interrupting the previous activity. What do you think, would you be interested in such functionality?

Waiting to find out if PlayStation 5 will actually welcome such a mechanic, unstoppable rumors continue to circulate about the possible presentation date of PS5.