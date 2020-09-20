PS5, new live photos: support base, DualSense, cables

Yesterday we showed you the first photos of PS5 (with player) taken live, thanks to which we were able to get a better idea of ​​the real dimensions of the console, which is configured as the most voluminous in recent history.

Those shots were first shared by The Verge, but were actually made by National Communications Commission (NCC) of the state of Taiwan, among the first organs to receive the actual consul. Well, in the meantime we managed to get our hands on the original PDF document, discovering a new series of interesting photographs that, in addition to allowing us to take a look at PS5 from further angles (above and below), they also show us the support base, the DualSense (front and back) ei cables presumably included in the box (two USB, HDMI and power cable). Find all the shots at the bottom of this news.

How does PlayStation 5 look live to you? Is it up to the renderings shared by Sony in recent months? Before saying goodbye, we remind you that PS5 will arrive on the Italian market on November 19th, in two different models: the basic one, equipped with a reader, a 499,99 euro, and the Digital Edition yes 399,99 euro. Many retailers have already opened pre-orders, running out of available units in a very short time. Sony is aware of the difficult to find the console and promised to send new PS5s to stores.