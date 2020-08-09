PS5, new Future of Gaming in August or September? A bizarre prediction comes up

Share it:

After correctly anticipating the date and time of the PlayStation State of Play of August 2020, the insider Roberto Serranò returns to pronounce on the alleged plans of the Sony house.

However, the instrument chosen by the latter is a somewhat bizarre chirping, posted on his Twitter account and currently subject to a puzzled analysis by many fans active on the social network. In fact, as you can see at the bottom of this news, the Tweet seems to carry a rather contradictory message regarding the period in which the next PlayStation event could be broadcast The Future of Gaming dedicated to SS5.

By attaching an image to the Tweet that announces a streaming appointment set for 22:00 of Thursday 20 August, Roberto Serranò reports the message "What PlayStation fans are waiting for". However, a smile indicating perplexity is related to the latter, the wording "TBC" (to be confirmed – to be confirmed) and, above all, a further possible temporal term. In fact, the twitter also welcomes the statement "What will happen", which is associated with a YouTube link, which refers to none other than the famous song "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire.

It therefore does not seem clear whether Serranò is suggesting an appointment on 20 August or, otherwise, a new streaming expected at September. Pending any further statements, we remind you that the insider has not always proved reliable: among the incorrect forecasts, for example, the announcement of the price of PS5 in July.