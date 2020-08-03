PS5: new exclusive timed third parties, including Final Fantasy 16?

Share it:

On the net all we do is talk about the PlayStation State of Play in August. The new episode of the show has not yet been made official by Sony, but many believe it is around the corner.

Players are waiting for new information on PlayStation 5, since there is a lot of curiosity about important issues such as features, launch date and price. Furthermore, we would not be surprised at all if new games were announced. On this train of rumors and rumors also jumped Jez Corden of Windows Central, who during the last podcast conducted by Rand at Thor 19 said that, according to his sources, Sony would have "important exclusive timed agreements with third parties for PlayStation 5".

Rand at Thor 19 immediately took the ball and suggested that one of the next thunderstorm exclusives it could be Final Fantasy 16. His assumption is the daughter of recent history, which has been characterized by the excellent relationships established between Sony and Square Enix: Final Fantasy 7 Remake was launched on PS4 in an exclusive thunderstorm, while Project Athia is PS5 console temporal exclusive.

Does Sony really have any other exclusive agreements in store with third parties? Impossible to say for sure at the moment, but the Japanese company has often focused on such moves. Also noteworthy is the recent collaboration of Bethesda, with Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo which, in the console sector, will be released early on PS5.