PS5: Mediaworld also opens pre-orders, the Digital Edition is sold-out – Updated

As promised, PlayStation 5 pre-orders are open from 17 September at some selected retailers, including the Mediaworld chain, which has started accepting pre-orders on the website and now also in stores.

PS5 Digital Edition costs 399.99 euros while PlayStation 5 has a price of 499.99 euros, in both cases delivery is expected by Friday 20 with free standard shipping for online orders or free in-store pickup. Both consoles are available at the time of writing, but Mediaworld warns that “The quantities of PlayStation 5 that can be purchased in preorder are limited to 2 pieces per customer.“

At the moment it is not possible to book the accessories (including the DualSense, the Pulse 3D headphones, the charging stand for the controller and the remote control) and the games, more details on this will presumably be released in the next few hours. If you are interested in buying the Sony console, hurry up to pre-order because available stocks appear to be limited and some chains have already sold-out as regards the units to be delivered on day one, set for November 19th in Europe. You can proceed with the preorder from the Mediaworld site via the link at the bottom of the news or at the point of sale closest to you.

Update – PS5 Digital Edition is currently not available for pre-order from the retailer as sold out quickly. PlayStation 5 can still be booked from Mediaworld at the price of 499.99 euros.