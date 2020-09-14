PS5: many commercials on individual nextgen games are coming, Sony promises

From the columns of Variety, SIE’s marketing boss Eric Lempel reconnects to the recent PS5 The Edge ad beyond the borders of nextgen to confirm that Sony’s promotional initiative will continue with many more videos dedicated to individual games coming within end of 2020.

Taking a cue from the scenes immortalized in cinematic trailer of The Edge, Lempel explains that “The purpose of this kind of video is to evoke some of the sensations you will experience on PlayStation 5. In reality it’s just about showing who we are as a brand and thrilling our fans. We want to offer them a mysterious journey to an unknown destination. … what you see (the dimensional portal in the final part of the PS5 The Edge commercial, ed) it is the presentation of a limit that must be reached and overcome “.

The marketing manager of Sony’s videogame division also specifies that the spot in question is not dedicated to console functionality he was born in DualSense, or the characteristics of the titoli nextgen that will run on PS5: for the latter, Lempel specifies, a media hype characterized by multiple promotional videos “dedicated to upcoming games. The campaign will start very soon”.

While waiting to find out what Sony’s marketing division has in store for PlayStation fans, we invite you to read our in-depth analysis on the expectations for the PS5 event between date and price, in the background the likely reveal of new video games such as the rumored Silent Hill nextgen e Final Fantasy 16.