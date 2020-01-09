PS5 logo: on Instagram it is the image of a most popular video game company ever

Share it:

While the gaming community and the specialized press continue to wonder about the real effectiveness of Sony's communication strategy in view of the launch of PS5, made up of information sided with irregular frequency, the numbers seem to give full reason to the Japanese giant.

Since it was made public two nights ago during the conference at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the PlayStation 5 logo has never stopped being talked about, and has seen its popularity increase on social media. As we write to you, I am over 5 million hearts gleaned on the official PlayStation Instagram profile. A disproportionate quantity, which make the PS5 logo the image of a most popular video game company ever on the social network in question. The previous record belonged to the announcement of the crossover between Fortnite and Avengers, which since April 2019 has collected "only" 2.7 million likes. The Xbox Series X reveal post, dated December 13, 2019, has not yet exceeded 1 million, and is stuck at just over 990,000 hearts.

If Sony's strategy is truly successful, we will find out only when the console is launched. This, meanwhile, certainly appears to be an excellent start. During the conference at CES 2020 in Las Vegas Sony also pitted the numbers of PS4 and PlayStation VR and confirmed the release of Christmas 2020 for PS5, giving us appointment in the coming months for the full presentation.