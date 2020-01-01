PS5: leak reveals the three modes of the console to access backwards compatibility

Share it:

While the leaks about the power of Xbox Series X and the price of PS5 go crazy on the net, the first leak of nextgen-themed news of 2020 is once again connected to PlayStation 5 and to the particular system that seems to have been used by Sony to ensure the backward compatibility with the PS4 game library.

Drawing inspiration from Digital Foundry's in-depth analysis of the PS5 hardware specifications, the TweakTown editorial team discussed rumors related to the PlayStation 5 cross-gen functionality.

According to what described by the journalists of DF, the Sony designers would in fact have developed the hardware of the new PlayStation console with the intention of ensuring full and native compatibility with the vast majority of PS4 games and with all PS3 games that currently enjoy backward compatibility on PlayStation 4 (especially via PS Now).

From an exquisitely technical point of view, everything should be managed by the GPU and from what are referred to as "three performance profiles". The first, the "Gen2 mode", would give access to the full potential the system to enjoy native nextgen titles on PS5; the second, called "Gen1", promises instead of scaling the power of the GPU from 2GHZ to 911MHz to emulate the PS4 PRO hardware; the third profile, called "Gen0", should instead reduce the GPU frequency at 800MHz to emulate the basic PS4 hardware, presumably to increase compatibility with those PlayStation 4 titles that don't boast any specific PS4 PRO performance improvement.

If confirmed, this leak would therefore contradict the previous rumors about the PS5's advanced backward compatibility and the functionality that would allow the console to graphically improve PS4 and PS3 games run on Sony's new home system. Never as in this case, however, we invite you to consider these analyzes for what they are, that is, of rumor-based speculations which may not have any feedback in reality and which are subject to denial at any time by those directly concerned.