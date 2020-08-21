PS5, leak for a new teaser trailer: the video has leaked online!

Share it:

The last months of 2020 are approaching inexorably, bringing the videogame community ever closer to its debut on the next generation console market.

Although times are starting to tighten, there are still many information related to the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X that are missing. Among these, not just details, we find the launch date and the list price proposed for the new flagships Sony and Microsoft. Waiting for updates on these fronts, he arrives an unexpected and interesting appetizer linked to the PlayStation universe.

On the pages of the YouTube Channel of PlayStation Hungary a new one appeared for a very short time PS5 teaser trailer. Removed rather promptly by account managers, however, the footage had predictably already caught the attention of the community. The video was therefore immortalized before its cancellation: you can view it directly at the opening of this news. It is in fact a real one spot dedicated to the future PlayStation 5. What do you think?

At the moment, there are no precise confirmations regarding new events related to the next gen console. In any case, the curiosity remains very high, so much so that the PS5 reveal trailer has over 30 million views on YouTube.