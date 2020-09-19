PS5: it’s official, the Sony console will not be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2 and PS3

Until now we have never received precise information about the PlayStation 5 backward compatibility with previous generations and the only certainty concerned the compatibility with the titles of the current generation of Sony consoles. During the evening the confirmation of Jim Ryan on PS5 compatible platforms.

Questioned by Famitsu about the possible compatibility of the games PlayStation, PlayStation 2 e PlayStation 3, the CEO of the Japanese giant replied:

“PlayStation 4 already has 100 million players and we want users to be able to play their games on PS5 as well, so we decided to implement backwards compatibility with PS4. In the course of developing this feature we have also made great efforts to create the SSD. speed and the DualSense controller, designed at the same time. For these reasons, we did not have the opportunity to also introduce support for previous generations. ”

It therefore seems that the decision taken by Sony is due solely to the lack of time and the desire to focus all its efforts on the next generation hardware and, in particular, on the two strong points of PS5: theSSD and the DualSense. Who knows if in the future the possibility of playing the old titles present in our digital libraries will come through software, which cannot be used at the launch of the next generation console.

