PS5 is the largest console ever, let’s analyze its dimensions in video

Over the weekend, the long-awaited photos of PlayStation 5 appeared on the net, thanks to which we were finally able to observe “live” the next generation Sony machine and evaluate more carefully its majestic dimensions.

Although in fact the specifications in this sense had been known for some time, it was only thanks to these shots that many realized how great the new console is. The console in the standard version, or the one equipped with an optical reader, is in fact 39cm wide, 10.4cm high and 26cm deep: in short, it is a colossus that will certainly know how to get noticed in the salons of gamers all over the world. Dimensions of this type have also earned PlayStation 5 the title of the largest console ever created by Sony (and beyond).

Before leaving you to the movie in which we compare the dimensions of PS5 with those of Xbox Series X and other more or less recent consoles, we remind you that at the moment it seems that users are preferring the standard version of PlayStation 5 and only 20% of pre-orders involves the Digital Edition.

Have you already read about the mysterious back door of PlayStation 5?