PS5 is the first year of life: for the insider Shinobi602 it will be very intense months

Much essential information related to the launch of is still missing PlayStation 5: Sony, for example, has not yet offered details related to what the price of the two console models will be, nor has it indicated a precise date of marketing of the hardware.

And while the fever from the opening of the PS5 pre-orders is growing, there is no shortage of questions related to what will be exactly the line up of titles available at the time of launch. The latest event organized by the gaming giant, or the digital conference The Future of Gaming, did not in fact offer details on the exit period of all the productions shown. For example, if Kena: Bridge of Spirits is expected for the Christmas holidays 2020 and Horizon: Forbidden West will arrive in 2021, the release window of other titles destined for PlayStation 5, such as the remake of Demon's Souls.

Pending more precise information from PlayStation Studios, the well-known video game insider intervenes on the subject Shinobi602. From the pages of ResetEra, in fact, the latter has fun teasing the imagination of the community, presenting a frame in which "the first 12 months on PS5 will be intense". Unfortunately a very generic statement, which does not offer concrete details on what the public can expect to play in the launch period of the next gen console, but which certainly tickles curiosity.