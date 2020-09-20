PS5 is shown for the first time live in some photographs

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has published the first live photographs of one PlayStation 5, which show it from all sides while it is resting horizontally.

The shots give us an idea of ​​the actual size of the version of PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc player, which with its own 39 cm x 10,4 cm x 26 cm (base excluded) turns out to be the most voluminous next-generation console ever. The Digital Edition, without the reader, measures 39 cm x 9.2 cm x 26 cm (base excluded). Both models appear to be designed to be placed primarily vertically, but unfortunately the FCC shots don’t show it in this position. The photographs are not particularly detailed, but they allow you to easily view all the communication ports:

Front: 1 USB Type-C port and 1 USB Type-A port;

Rear: 2 USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, power supply.

The official dimensions, we recall, were unveiled following the PlayStation 5 Showcase of September, which last Wednesday finally revealed the prices and launch date of the two PS5 models. The arrival on the shelves, we recall, is scheduled for November 12 in the United States of America and for November 19 in Europe. The basic console will cost € 499.99, while the Digital Edition will be offered at € 399.99.